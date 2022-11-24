New York mansion featured in 'Stepmom' available for $3.75 million

Glenholme, the Victorian mansion in New York, where the 1998 movie Stepmom was filmed, is now available on the market for $3.75 million.

The tear-jerker starred Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, and Ed Harris in the 1897-built property. It is in this house that Sarandon’s character, who’s sick with cancer, and her children lived.

The building was also featured in the 2010 Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler movie The Bounty Hunter.

The current owners are Katharine and Emilio Collins, who bought the property in 2021, New York Post reported.

Spread across 5,239 square foot, the mansion spread has six bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and seven fireplaces. There’s also a secret passageway that leads to the dining room, which offers a river view.

The second floor has a large main bedroom with an attached bathroom and additional bedrooms. According to the New York Post, Glenholme also has gardens, a waterfall, and a footbridge.

Moneycontrol News

