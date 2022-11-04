NYC salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, Louis Vuitton and other companies pay employees

A new salary transparency law came into effect in New York City this week, revealing what top companies like Amazon, Verizon, Louis Vuitton and Starbucks pay their employees. Under the law, employers are required to provide the minimum and maximum salary range for any job posting, reports CNBC.

Workers are hopeful that New York City’s salary transparency law will give them a clearer idea of the salary range for a particular role and help them negotiate better pay. But many have already complained about how certain companies have seemingly found loopholes that allow them to circumvent the law and conceal how much they actually pay their employees.

Citigroup, for example, listed several jobs with a range of $0 to $2 million – but the company later clarified that the listings were caused by a computer glitch.

Here is a look at the salary range for different roles and companies in New York City:

Amazon: A software development engineer at Amazon can earn anywhere between $115,000 to $223,600.

JPMorgan: An associate at JPMorgan Chase can expect a salary between $135,000 to $200,000. The investment banking company lists the salary for head of fixed income portfolio specialists between $300,000 to $500,000.

Louis Vuitton: According to the luxury fashion house website, it will pay its director of store planning anywhere between $170,000 to $200,000.

PricewaterhouseCoopers: A customer support manager can earn $91,000 to $207,000 at PwC.

Verizon: The listed range for a data scientist is $114,000 and $211,000. A data analytics manager can earn between $130,000 and $241,000 per year.

Pfizer: Pfizer has listed the salary range for Director of clinical pharmacology at $150,900 to $251,400.