New York City now has a ‘rat czar.’ Here’s what that means

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Rats are everywhere in New York City, and the pandemic only exacerbated the problem (Representational image)

New York City has appointed its first-ever ‘rat czar’ to deal with its growing rodent menace. Kathleen Corradi has been named the city’s director of rodent mitigation, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Corradi will work with government agencies to use “new technologies to detect and exterminate rat populations,” in her new role.

Rats have been a problem in New York City since its founding. Every new generation of leaders has tried to find a better way of controlling the rodent population, and struggled to show results.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had made rat eradication a key policy goal for the city. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had spent tens of millions of dollars on efforts to reduce the rat population in targeted neighborhoods through more frequent trash pickup, more aggressive housing inspections, and replacing dirt basement floors in some apartment buildings with ones made of concrete.

Officials are hopeful that the appointment of Kathleen Corradi as ‘rat czar’ will bring positive change to a problem that has long plagued New Yorkers.