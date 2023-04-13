New York City now has a ‘rat czar.’ Here’s what that means

New York City has appointed its first-ever ‘rat czar’ to deal with its growing rodent menace. Kathleen Corradi has been named the city’s director of rodent mitigation, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Corradi will work with government agencies to use “new technologies to detect and exterminate rat populations,” in her new role.

Rats have been a problem in New York City since its founding. Every new generation of leaders has tried to find a better way of controlling the rodent population, and struggled to show results.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had made rat eradication a key policy goal for the city. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had spent tens of millions of dollars on efforts to reduce the rat population in targeted neighborhoods through more frequent trash pickup, more aggressive housing inspections, and replacing dirt basement floors in some apartment buildings with ones made of concrete.

Officials are hopeful that the appointment of Kathleen Corradi as ‘rat czar’ will bring positive change to a problem that has long plagued New Yorkers.

Introducing Corradi on Wednesday, Mayor Adams said she would help create a more welcoming city for all New Yorkers. "He hates rats. I hate rats. Every New Yorker hates rats," Corradi said after being introduced. "Rats are tough but New Yorkers are tougher." Related stories Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 4070 at a starting price of Rs 62,000

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules: No food, no games, no PDA

Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 2-4 degrees rise in temperature in Odisha and Bengal "Rat mitigation is more than a quality-of-life issue for New Yorkers," she said, according to ABC News. "Rats are a symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing, and economic justice. New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them thrive will no longer be tolerated — no more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces, or brazen burrowing." (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News