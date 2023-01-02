New York approves composting of human bodies. What is it, how is it done?

New York has become the sixth state in the US to allow human composting, an environmentally-conscious form of burial. Read on to learn how the process takes place.

For human composting, bodies are placed in reusable vessels, surrounded by straw, alfalfa plants and wood chips. In these conditions, microbes decompose the body in a month.

Through composting, each body can create as much as one cubic yard of soil conditioner. This material is then removed from the vessel and left to cure for about six weeks. It can then be used to nourish gardens and forests and plant trees.

Human composting is seen as a move away from polluting cremation practices.

"Conventional burial consumes valuable urban land, pollutes the soil, and contributes to climate change through resource-intensive manufacture and transport of caskets, headstones, and grave liners." said Recompose, a funeral home specialising in human composting.

Human composting added advantage in places like New York City, where burial land is already limited, news agency AP reported.

Some residents are already considering the process. An investor based in the city told AP the idea was in harmony with his principle of being environmentally conscious in life. He said he will leave it to this family to decide what to do with his remains. On the other hand, religious groups opposed to human composting. New York State Catholic Conference said earthly remains must not be treated like household waste. "Composting is something we as a society associate with a sustainable method of eliminating organic trash that otherwise ends up in landfills," Dennis Poust, the organisation's executive director, wrote in a letter to New York governor Kathy Hochul. "But human bodies are not household waste, and we do not believe that the process meets the standard of reverent treatment of our earthly remains," he added. Washington was the first US state to allow human composting in 2019. Colorado, Oregon, California and Vermont followed suit. (With inputs from AP)

