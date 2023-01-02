 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York approves composting of human bodies. What is it, how is it done?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

With New York added, six states in the US are allowing this alternative burial method.

Human composting is seen as a move away from polluting cremation practices.(Representational image)

New York has become the sixth state in the US to allow human composting, an environmentally-conscious form of burial. Read on to learn how the process takes place.

For human composting, bodies are placed in reusable vessels, surrounded by straw, alfalfa plants and wood chips. In these conditions, microbes decompose the body in a month.

Through composting, each body can create as much as one cubic yard of soil conditioner. This material is then removed from the vessel and left to cure for about six weeks. It can then be used to nourish gardens and forests and plant trees.

Human composting is seen as a move away from polluting cremation practices.

"Conventional burial consumes valuable urban land, pollutes the soil, and contributes to climate change through resource-intensive manufacture and transport of caskets, headstones, and grave liners." said Recompose, a funeral home specialising in human composting.

Human composting added advantage in places like New York City, where burial land is already limited, news agency AP reported.