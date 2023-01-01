 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Year’s Eve: Swiggy delivered lakhs of biryanis, but there were takers for khichdi too

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Indians welcomed the New Year with mammoth orders from food delivery apps.

New Year's Eve meant mammoth orders for food delivery apps. Whether they were hosting house parties or enjoying quiet dinners at home, many turned to Swiggy and Zomato to add extra flavour to their celebrations.

Swiggy fulfilled over 3 lakh biryani orders and delivered 2.5 lakh pizzas.  There were thousands of orders for nachos and soda too.

But many others, it seems, chose to eat healthier and simpler on New Year's eve, turning to the comforting "khichdi" (rice and lentils) -- a staple in both sickness and health.

Swiggy said 12,344 people across the country ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve.

"Let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home," they said.

 