New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru: Know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bengaluru? Read this before you step out.

Anticipating large crowds to gather in Bengaluru for New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities have made several arrangements to ensure people’s safety. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Thursday said more than 8,500 police personnel will be manning the city on December 31 to see to it that no untoward incident takes place during the New Year celebrations. A slew of measures – including a 1 am deadline on festivities – have been put in place to ensure the safety of people. The special focus will be on the safety of women and children, Reddy said.

Bengaluru Police has advised a number of security measures for revellers on New Year’s Eve. Guidelines on time restriction and the use of loudspeakers have also been issued to owners of all restaurants, hotels, resorts and pubs, police said.

If you are celebrating New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru, read on to find out what is allowed and what is prohibited:

Restaurants, pubs, hotels and resorts will be allowed to conduct New Year’s Eve celebrations only till 1 am. The 1 am deadline will be strictly followed and those violating it will be booked, police said.

The use of loudspeakers, music systems and public address systems will be allowed till midnight as a special case.

However, those who wish to use loudspeakers and music systems will have to take police permission. No unauthorised use of these audio systems would be allowed, police said.