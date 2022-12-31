New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru: Know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited

New Year 2023: Bengaluru's central business district is usually buzzing on New Year's Eve.

Anticipating large crowds to gather in Bengaluru for New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities have made several arrangements to ensure people’s safety. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Thursday said more than 8,500 police personnel will be manning the city on December 31 to see to it that no untoward incident takes place during the New Year celebrations. A slew of measures – including a 1 am deadline on festivities – have been put in place to ensure the safety of people. The special focus will be on the safety of women and children, Reddy said.

Bengaluru Police has advised a number of security measures for revellers on New Year’s Eve. Guidelines on time restriction and the use of loudspeakers have also been issued to owners of all restaurants, hotels, resorts and pubs, police said.

If you are celebrating New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru, read on to find out what is allowed and what is prohibited:

Restaurants, pubs, hotels and resorts will be allowed to conduct New Year’s Eve celebrations only till 1 am. The 1 am deadline will be strictly followed and those violating it will be booked, police said.

The use of loudspeakers, music systems and public address systems will be allowed till midnight as a special case.

However, those who wish to use loudspeakers and music systems will have to take police permission. No unauthorised use of these audio systems would be allowed, police said.

Noise pollution committees under ACPs will be monitoring the decibel meters at various places in the city.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy also warned against serving alcohol to teenagers, noting that doing so would lead to serious consequences.

In cases of overcrowding, leave the place, he advised partygoers on Twitter. He also cautioned against leaving inebriated friends unaccompanied.

The traffic police has asked people to abstain from drinking and driving.

Police appealed to people celebrating in groups to designate at least one person who would abstain from consuming alcohol and would be able to drive the others home.

As for traffic restrictions, no entry of vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty, will be allowed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, Church Street, St, Marks Road and Rest House Road from 8 pm on December 31 till 1 am on January 1.

Moreover, parking restrictions have also been imposed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road and Museum Road. No parking of vehicles will be allowed on these roads from 2 pm on December 31 till 3 am on January 1. These restrictions do not apply to police vehicles or vehicles of essential services on duty.