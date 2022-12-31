 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

New Year celebrations in Delhi: Traffic restrictions, focus on drunk driving and heavy security

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Delhi Police has issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on New Year’s eve, stating that strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations and ensure security during New Year celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

As many as 125 spots of drunk driving have been identified in the city for taking strict action against those driving under the influence alcohol, they said.

Last year, a total of 657 challans were issued on New Year's eve, in which 36 were related to drunk driving, according to police.

Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday, they said, adding alcometers will be used to check drunk driving.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts.

“This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way,” he added.