New Year 2023: Bengaluru traffic restrictions on December 31. See full list

Dec 29, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

New Year 2023 Bengaluru: Movement of vehicles on flyovers will be closed from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January to prevent accidents and crashes.

New Year 2023: Bengaluru's central business district is usually buzzing on New Year's Eve.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru Police has put in place traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement and safety of crowds and to manage vehicles. A large number of people traditionally throng Bengaluru central business district to ring in the new year, an annual tradition in the city.

Areas such as Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street and Residency Road ususally are buzzing with people on the night of December 31.

Here are the traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve:

There will be no entry of vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services, between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 to the following roads:

Vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services, cannot be parked on the following roads between 2 pm on December 31 to 3 am on January 1.
On Brigade Road, pedestrians only can proceed by walking from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction is not allowed. Those who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (near
Shankarnag theatre cross).
Movement of vehicles on flyovers will be closed from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January to prevent accidents and crashes.

first published: Dec 29, 2022 01:31 pm