New Year 2023: Bengaluru traffic restrictions on December 31. See full list

New Year 2023: Bengaluru's central business district is usually buzzing on New Year's Eve.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru Police has put in place traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement and safety of crowds and to manage vehicles. A large number of people traditionally throng Bengaluru central business district to ring in the new year, an annual tradition in the city.

Areas such as Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street and Residency Road ususally are buzzing with people on the night of December 31.

Here are the traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve:



MG Road, from Anil Kumble Junction upto the junction with Residency Road near Mayo Hall



Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium junction upto the Opera junction

Church Street, from its junction of Brigade Road to the junction of Museum road.

Museum Road, from its junction with MG Road upto its junction with Old

Madras Bank Road.

Rest House Road, from its junction on Museum Road upto its junction on Brigade Road.



Residency Cross road, from Residency Road to MG Road (Shankarnag Theatre junction)





MG Road, from Anil Kumble junction upto Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road, from Arts and Crafts junction up to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from its junction with Brigade Road upto its junction on St Marks Road.



Rest House Road, from its junction on Brigade Road upto its junction with Museum

Road.

Museum Road, from its Junction on MG Road upto its junction with Old Madras Bank Road.



On Brigade Road, pedestrians only can proceed by walking from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction is not allowed. Those who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (nearShankarnag theatre cross).Movement of vehicles on flyovers will be closed from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January to prevent accidents and crashes.