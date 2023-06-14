New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino sent her first email to employees. What she said

Linda Yaccarino has been appointed as the new Twitter CEO by Elon Musk.

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared her vision for the platform and her commitment to transforming it into a global town square for open dialogue and the exchange of information in her first email to employees and later in a long Twitter thread. Yaccarino drew parallels to Elon Musk's transformative efforts in space exploration and electric vehicles, emphasizing the need for a similar revolution in the digital realm.

Yaccarino stated in an email to employees, later shared as a thread, "Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise. That's OUR reality."

She highlighted the importance of freedom of expression and the empowerment of voices that can shape the world we live in. Yaccarino said she believes that Twitter 2.0 has the potential to bring people together, bridge divides, and drive positive change on a global scale.

“The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility. We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together,” she tweeted.

She added: “It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet. That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.”

Taking over from Elon Musk, who had a tumultuous tenure as CEO, Yaccarino faces the challenge of addressing the issues that plagued the platform during Musk's leadership. Musk's sudden shifts in strategy and controversial decisions, such as reinstating controversial accounts and loosening moderation, alienated advertisers and caused revenue to plummet.

During Musk's initial 25 days at the helm, half of Twitter's top 100 users abandoned the platform, and revenue reportedly fell by a significant 40% year over year in December 2022. While Musk claimed that the advertisers he drove away have since returned, leaked internal documents obtained by The New York Times suggested that Twitter's ad revenue was down 59% year over year, and the platform struggled to meet sales projections in the US.

Another misstep under Musk's leadership was the decision to monetize verification by removing blue check marks from legacy accounts unless they paid a monthly fee. This move was met with widespread ridicule, and even celebrities found themselves with check marks they did not want to pay for. These challenges now fall into Yaccarino's hands.

Yaccarino, a veteran of the advertising industry who previously led NBCUniversal's $13 billion global ad business, brings valuable experience to her new role. She played a pivotal role in the company's foray into streaming and has a track record of selling digital-video ads. However, whether she can translate Musk's ambitious vision into a moneymaking reality remains uncertain.