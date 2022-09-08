New Steve Jobs website brings together his famous speeches, quotes

The family and friends of Apple's visionary co-founder Steve Jobs have launched an online archive to honour his memory.

The archive, which can be accessed here, brings together in one place his famous speeches and quotes. The most notable among them is his 2005 speech to the graduates of Stanford, the most widely-viewed commencement speech of all time.

Also on the archive are Steve Jobs' interviews from the early days of Apple and a poetic email he sent to himself in 2010.

"I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being," he had written in that email.

Speaking about the archive at the Code 2022 conference, held the same day as Apple's Far Out event, Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs said it would include material that is "just Steve", CNET reported.

It will have some physical artifacts but overall, the archive is "much more about ideas", she added.

"It speaks to the clarity and crispness of his thinking, and making those four things the best things on the planet," Powell Jobs was quoted as saying by CNET."He talked about leaving behind a body of work the way an artist does."

On the archive page, there is an indication of what shape it will take in the future.

"We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward," the website said.

Jobs founded Apple along with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976. From humble beginnings, it rose to become a tech pioneer.

Apple's rise cemented Jobs' reputation as a transformational personality in the field of technology and culture.

He died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, leaving behind an enduring legacy at the age of 56.