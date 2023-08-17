New sea creature with 20 limbs and strawberry appearance found in Antarctica

Researchers made the discovery off the frigid coast of Antarctica. (Representational)

In a discovery that seems straight out of a maritime odyssey, scientists aboard a research vessel navigating the uncharted waters off the frigid coast of Antarctica have unveiled a captivating discovery – a newfound undersea inhabitant boasting an astonishing twenty arms and a beguiling physique reminiscent of a strawberry.

The scientists have been in a relentless quest for cryptic maritime lifeforms from 2008 to 2017 and their pursuit centered on the Antarctic feather stars, scientifically known as Promachocrinus. Unlike their fellow invertebrate marine counterparts such as starfish and sea cucumbers, these arcane creatures stand apart due to their robust proportions.

Thriving at depths ranging from 65 feet to a 6,500 feet beneath the ocean's surface, the researchers' found eight distinct species, four of which had eluded the eyes of the scientific community.



New species found in the Antarctic called "Promachocrinus fragarius, or the Antarctic strawberry feather star." *Photos from McLaughlin, Wilson and Rouse (2023)* pic.twitter.com/J1oGiLfbon — Mepsie (@MepsieReborn) August 10, 2023

The previously retrieved specimens had long tantalized with the possibility of belonging to this species, but their status remained shrouded in uncertainty.

The expedition will help delineate numerous distinct members within the Promachocrinus genus and help in scrutinizing the genetic intricacies encoded in their DNA and deciphering their physical morphology.

Dr. Amelia Hartman, a lead researcher on the expedition, said, "From purplish hues that evoke twilight's embrace to the rich, dark reddish tones that conjure the mysteries of the abyss, the palette of nature's artistry knows no bounds.”