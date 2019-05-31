App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New report suggests Sony is working on a foldable 5G smartphone, Xperia F

The report also suggests that the supposed Xperia F will feature a 21:9 aspect ratio and will release in 2020.

Carlsen Martin
Foldable and 5G smartphones are just about the biggest rage in the smartphone industry right now. And, new reports have surfaced that Sony is set to jump on the latest 5G and foldable smartphone bandwagons.

5G is one of the emerging trends in the smartphone industry. Big brands like Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG and Oppo already have 5G variants of their flagship handsets. Just about every smartphone manufacturer that released a smartphone with a 7nm chip has a 5G smartphone, every manufacturer but Sony.

If a recent report by Chinese website CNMO is to be believed, the Japanese tech giant is set to release a Sony Xperia F with 5G enabled. The ‘F’ in this case would refer to ‘Fold’. Sony will reportedly use Samsung’s flexible OLED display technology in its folding handset. The report also suggests that the supposed Xperia F will feature a 21:9 aspect ratio and will release in 2020.

Even though we’re almost halfway into 2019, foldable smartphones are yet to make an impact on the industry. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold that began pre-orders in April was slated to be the first commercially available smartphone. However, multiple flaws in the handset have indefinitely delayed its release. Huawei, on the other hand, has confirmed that it’s still on course to release the Mate X foldable smartphone before July.

If the report is accurate, Sony will undoubtedly be incredibly late to the 5G party; but on the foldable phone front, the Japanese tech giant won’t be missing out on much.

We could also get a 5G version of Sony’s flagship Xperia 1, which released in February. The Xperia 1 features a 4K OLED display and is set to offer a cinema experience, making it perfect for streaming shows and movies.
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:02 pm

