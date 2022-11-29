 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New photos of Kim Jong Un's daughter, posing with gigantic missiles and uniformed soldiers

AFP
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Until recently, North Korean state media had not mentioned Kim Jong Un's children, and last week's report was the first official confirmation that he had a daughter, experts said.

Experts say the daughter's presence was meant to portray Hwasong-17 as "the protector of the future generation".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country aimed to have the world's most powerful nuclear force as he celebrated the launch of its newest intercontinental ballistic missile at a ceremony with his young daughter, state media reported Sunday.

Kim also handed promotions to more than 100 officials and scientists for their work on the Hwasong-17 -- dubbed the "monster missile" by analysts and believed to be capable of reaching the US mainland -- just days after Pyongyang test-fired it in one of its most powerful launches yet.

Hailing the new ICBM as "the world's strongest strategic weapon", Kim Jong Un said North Korean scientists had made a "wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter posing with soldiers who contributed to the test-firing of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an unknown location in North Korea.

Building the nuclear force to protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people "is the greatest and most important revolutionary cause, and its ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century", Kim was quoted as saying in his order promoting the officials.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter greeting scientists and engineers from a defence science research institute, and workers at a munitions factory, who contributed to the test-firing of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).