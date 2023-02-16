 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New mom Alia Bhatt times it right, launches infants wear under Ed-A-Mamma

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt tells Moneycontrol how becoming a new parent inspired her to launch her new category under her kids wear brand Ed-A-Mamma

Becoming a mother seems to have given more ideas and opportunities to actor-cum-entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, who is juggling movies, business and parenting but said that she loves challenges.

The actor had even taken up the challenge of launching her kids wear brand Ed-A-Mamma in the middle of the pandemic and now she is launching more categories to expand the business.

“We launched Ed-A-Mamma in 2020 and started our kids' wear brand from ages 4 to 12. But right from the inception of the brand, the intention was to create a world. It was never just about a kids' wear brand. Subsequently, we launched teens, then maternity wear and now infants,” Bhatt told Moneycontrol.

The clothing line for infants starts at Rs 499 with dresses for girls, sleepsuits, bodysuits and more.