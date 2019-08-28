New image of the Mate 30 Pro surfaces with a wide notch and four rear cameras

Huawei cannot keep the lid off its upcoming Mate 30 Pro smartphone. The Mate 30 series is slated to launch in October and as the date draws closer, details surrounding the device are surfacing everywhere. The Mate 30 Pro has surfaced in yet another leak on Chinese social media website Weibo.

The leaked image point to a quad-camera setup inside a circular camera module. The quad-camera setup could consist of a primary camera sensor, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for accurate bokeh blur.

The image also shows a relatively large notch on the front of the phone, similar to that of the Mate 20 Pro but a little less thick. The wide notch could house one or maybe two front-facing cameras as well as a few sensors.

Now, there is no confirmation that this image is the real deal. However, if it is accurate, then Huawei could be ditching the current trend of maximising screen real estate by eliminating or shrinking the notch. But this could be unlikely, considering the Chinese smartphone maker ditched the wide notch on the P30 Pro for a teardrop notch.

And, while the render leak does look official, it may not necessarily be official. Speaking of leaks, this isn’t the first time details of the Mate 30 Pro have been reported. One of the stronger rumours doing the rounds is that the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will be powered by the upcoming Kirin 990 SoC, set to debut at IFA 2019.