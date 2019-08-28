App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New image of the Mate 30 Pro surfaces with a wide notch and four rear cameras

The upcoming Mate 30 Pro could be powered by the upcoming Kirin 990 SoC, set to debut at IFA 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei cannot keep the lid off its upcoming Mate 30 Pro smartphone. The Mate 30 series is slated to launch in October and as the date draws closer, details surrounding the device are surfacing everywhere. The Mate 30 Pro has surfaced in yet another leak on Chinese social media website Weibo.

The leaked image point to a quad-camera setup inside a circular camera module. The quad-camera setup could consist of a primary camera sensor, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for accurate bokeh blur.

The image also shows a relatively large notch on the front of the phone, similar to that of the Mate 20 Pro but a little less thick. The wide notch could house one or maybe two front-facing cameras as well as a few sensors.

Now, there is no confirmation that this image is the real deal. However, if it is accurate, then Huawei could be ditching the current trend of maximising screen real estate by eliminating or shrinking the notch. But this could be unlikely, considering the Chinese smartphone maker ditched the wide notch on the P30 Pro for a teardrop notch.

Close

And, while the render leak does look official, it may not necessarily be official. Speaking of leaks, this isn’t the first time details of the Mate 30 Pro have been reported. One of the stronger rumours doing the rounds is that the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will be powered by the upcoming Kirin 990 SoC, set to debut at IFA 2019.

related news

Considering the Mate 20 Pro was the first phone to arrive with the Kirin 980 SoC, this rumour is far more plausible that the image we’ve seen. The Kirin 990 SoC is the successor to the world’s first 7nm chipset and is based on TSMC's 7nm EUV process. The new system on a chip is expected to bring improvements in performance across the board.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.