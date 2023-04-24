Delivery man beaten to death in Delhi, accused arrested

A delivery worker, 39, was beaten to death in New Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area on Saturday night. As per the police, the man, who was identified as Pankaj Thakur, was found unconscious in an alley near Ranjeet Nagar Main Market with his scooter next to him.

The residents in the area rushed the man, who had several injury marks all over his body, to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The man was carrying a few documents with him and police identified him to be working as a helper who delivered groceries and was survived by his wife, son and daughter.

During the investigation process, police officials scanned the closed circuit cameras for footage and spotted two men getting out of a car, arguing with the man and then beating him so badly that he collapsed on the ground, unconscious.

The police tracked down the car using its number and identified the men as Manish Kumar, 19, and Lalchand, 20. They reached their respective residences to realise that they had fled and then launched a search. Both men were arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Moneycontrol News