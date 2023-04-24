Delivery man beaten to death in Delhi, accused arrested

During the investigation process, Delhi police officials scanned the CCTV cameras for footage and spotted two men getting out of a cab, arguing with the man and then beating him badly. (Representational Photo).

A delivery worker, 39, was beaten to death in New Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area on Saturday night. As per the police, the man, who was identified as Pankaj Thakur, was found unconscious in an alley near Ranjeet Nagar Main Market with his scooter next to him.

The residents in the area rushed the man, who had several injury marks all over his body, to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The man was carrying a few documents with him and police identified him to be working as a helper who delivered groceries and was survived by his wife, son and daughter.

During the investigation process, police officials scanned the closed circuit cameras for footage and spotted two men getting out of a car, arguing with the man and then beating him so badly that he collapsed on the ground, unconscious.

The police tracked down the car using its number and identified the men as Manish Kumar, 19, and Lalchand, 20. They reached their respective residences to realise that they had fled and then launched a search. Both men were arrested on Sunday afternoon.

As per the police, the accused were driving through the alley on Saturday night when they saw the helper standing in their way with his scooter. They asked the man to give way, which started the argument.

As the altercation continued, the two men got down from the car and pushed Thakur's scooter. This led to a fight during which Thakur collapsed and two men fled the area. The vehicle has been seized by the police.

