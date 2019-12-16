New consumer protection law likely to include biz networks on social media: Report

The government is planning to regulate products and services sold on social media to protect consumers using platforms such as WhatsApp Business, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shoppable, a report in The Economic Times has said.

According to the report, there has been a sharp increase in fraud and customer complaints lodged with the National Consumer Helpline and other such portals.

Drawing up rules for protecting the users of e-commerce websites and apps, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is thinking of extending the cover to social network shoppers as well.

“There are a large number of products and services being sold on social networks. They (social networks) are facilitating sales through P2P (peer-to-peer) as well as some brands creating storefronts to sell directly to consumers,” a person aware of the matter told ET. “They will need to follow the same rules as other marketplaces and e-commerce websites.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per a LocalCircles poll, 46 percent of consumers encountered fraudulent activities while buying a product or a service on social media networks, the report added. More than 85 percent of respondents were in favour of e-commerce policies being applied to social platforms.

Officials said it was not feasible to track transactions carried out on platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp because of encryption. Many online scams, after having been initiated on social media, are moved to those messaging apps.