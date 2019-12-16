App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New consumer protection law likely to include biz networks on social media: Report

There has been a sharp increase in the number of frauds and customer complaints lodged with government helpline portals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to regulate products and services sold on social media to protect consumers using platforms such as WhatsApp Business, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shoppable, a report in The Economic Times has said.

According to the report, there has been a sharp increase in fraud and customer complaints lodged with the National Consumer Helpline and other such portals.

Drawing up rules for protecting the users of e-commerce websites and apps, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is thinking of extending the cover to social network shoppers as well.

Close

“There are a large number of products and services being sold on social networks. They (social networks) are facilitating sales through P2P (peer-to-peer) as well as some brands creating storefronts to sell directly to consumers,” a person aware of the matter told ET. “They will need to follow the same rules as other marketplaces and e-commerce websites.”

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per a LocalCircles poll, 46 percent of consumers encountered fraudulent activities while buying a product or a service on social media networks, the report added. More than 85 percent of respondents were in favour of e-commerce policies being applied to social platforms.

Officials said it was not feasible to track transactions carried out on platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp because of encryption. Many online scams, after having been initiated on social media, are moved to those messaging apps.

Even though new rules would be applicable to social networks, consumer awareness was vital to eradicating online frauds, an official told ET.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #WhatsApp

