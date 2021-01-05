New building will represent aspirations of India, says Hardeep Singh Puri on Central Vista project

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 5 welcomed Supreme Court's judgement giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, and said that the new building will represent aspirations of India.

"New building will represent aspirations of India. The present building is 93 years old and wasn't built by Indian elected govt. It was built under colonial domination. It's a project for posterity & will celebrate our democracy," the minister told news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court of India on January 5, by majority judgment, allowed the government to continue with its Central Vista Redevelopment project - with riders.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government's latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.