New anti-surveillance clothes can dodge CCTVs by making you look like a car

A new line of clothing was introduced at the DefCon cybersecurity conference held in Las Vegas, which will help civilians dodge unwarranted surveillance.

The anti-surveillance garments were launched on August 17 by hacker and fashion designer Kate Rose.

The Adversarial Fashion line lets the wearer camouflage themselves as an automobile to confuse the surveillance cameras, reported CNet. The garments are covered with images of license plates that make automated license plate readers (ALPRs) feed trash data into systems installed to track civilians. ALPRs are usually mounted on poles, street lamps, etc, and use image recognition tools to track numbers printed on license plates.

Speaking about the importance of the anti-surveillance clothing, Rose said the newly-launched garment line upheld the need to make unwarranted surveillance less invasive and more difficult to be done on the sly.

The collection includes t-shirts, dresses, hoodie jackets, skirts, etc, with images of license plates or other circuitry patterns printed on it. The prints on some of the garments are phrases and words from the Fourth Amendment made to the US constitution. The texts are printed in bold yellow letters, making the license plates look like the ones on vintage California cars.

The Fourth Amendment has been instrumental in protecting American citizens from “unreasonable searches and seizures”, reported The Guardian. For instance, in the year 2012, the apex court of the country barred cops from attaching GPS trackers to cars without a warrant.

The garments in the clothing line will come at a price range of $25 and upward. For instance, a crop top would cost $25 whereas a unisex bomber jacket would cost $50. The designer suggests sizing up while purchasing these garments to ensure maximum readability. Besides, there are also options on the website to make DIY anti-surveillance fashion.

The product description reads: “For the pattern to have a maximum effect, it is ideal for the fabric to hang straight so that the text is not excessively warped. So, you may want to size up if you want it to deliver the desired results.”

Rose, who is a renowned hacker, is not the first designer to launch anti-surveillance clothing. Before her, artist Leo Selvaggio designed special 3D-printed rubber masks that made every person wearing it look like him. Artist Adam Harvey also launched hoodies and burqas that could dodge the scanner of drones. These are typically made of metalized fabric that can thwart thermal imaging by reflecting heat.

