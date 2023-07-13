'Never thought it would happen to me': Indian staffer laid off by Flyhomes in US

had worked at the company for little over a year before being laid off.

An HR executive who was laid off by US-based real estate startup, Flyhomes, was recently laid off following the company's third round of job cuts. Taking to social media, Vignesh Ravi, who hails from Tamil Nadu, wrote, "I recognize that I'm not alone in this situation, and know that the economy and environment in industries have been tough, but I never believed it would happen to me."

Ravi has about eight years of experience in handling HR operations and had worked with Flyhomes for little more than a year before being laid off. He has now secured a job with a Coimbatore-based company.

"I'm happy to announce that I'm starting a new position," he wrote on LinkedIn. "I would like to thank my ex-colleges who all helped me a lot in transitioning to the new career role."

While it is unclear whether he had to move from Seattle to Coimbatore for the job, Ravi's LinkedIn profile mentions it to be an "on-site" role.

Meanwhile, his former company, Flyhomes -- run by Indian-origin co-founder and CEO Tushar Garg -- continues with its third round of layoffs in a year as housing demand falls. It began last July by axing 20 percent of its employees, followed by another layoff in November.

Responding to queries about the recent third layoff, a spokesperson told GeekWire, “I will confirm that this extremely difficult decision was necessary for the company to navigate the sustained, challenging real estate market conditions and drive our continued focus toward profitability."