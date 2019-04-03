Never said would jail Robert Vadra: Amit Shah

Clarifying statements made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, party president Amit Shah said: “We never said we would put Robert Vadra in jail. We said we would put corrupt people in jail. We also said Robert Vadra has indulged in rampant corruption. But the two statements should not be taken together.”

Addressing concerns over why the government has not put Vadra behind bars yet despite allegations of corruption against him, Shah explained to the audience while attending a TV programme that they never promised to arrest the husband of Congress Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

As Scroll states, Shah’s clarification left everyone dumbfounded, especially the fact that he agreed Vadra is corrupt and that the party has vowed to imprison corrupt people, but that did not imply that they would jail Vadra.

The comments came at a time when Robert Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in a case the Enforcement Directorate is pursuing against him.

Business Today reports that the ED believes Vadra and his associates had received kickbacks in a petroleum deal struck between state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Samsung Engineering during the UPA regime. The proceeds of this transaction were allegedly spent on buying plush properties in the UK, including one worth 1.9 million pounds.

The investigating agency had also alleged that there are chances that Vadra would tamper with evidence, given he is an influential person.