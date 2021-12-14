Neurosurgeons and rocket scientists vs rest of us: study reveals who's smarter

Researchers analysed data from 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons.

Neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are not necessarily better at performing complicated tasks as compared to the general population, a recent study has found. The study takes off from two commonly used phrases - “It’s not rocket science” and “It’s not brain surgery” – which are used interchangeably for tasks or concepts that are easy.

Researchers analysed data from 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons, comparing their cognitive testing scores. The outcome was measured through an online test (Cognitron’s Great British Intelligence Test) that measures distinct aspects of cognition, spanning planning and reasoning, working memory, attention, and emotion processing abilities.

The comparator group comprised members of the UK general population who had completed the same set of tasks.

The study, results of which were published in medical journal The BMJ, found that neurosurgeons showed quicker problem solving skills but slower memory recall as compared to the general population. Compared to the general population, aerospace engineers did not show significant differences in any domains.

Aerospace engineers showed better mental manipulation and attention abilities than neurosurgeons, the study found.

“The difference in problem solving speed exhibited by neurosurgeons might arise from the fast paced nature of neurosurgery, which attracts those with a pre-existing flair for rapid processing, or it could be, albeit less likely, a product of training for rapid decision making in time critical situations,” the study said.

"It is possible that both neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are unnecessarily put on a pedestal and 'It’s a walk in the park' or another phrase unrelated to a career might be more appropriate. It is also possible that other professions might deserve to be on that pedestal, and future work should aim to determine the most deserving group," it concludes.