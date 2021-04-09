Network 18 appoints AP Parigi as group CEO

live bse live

Network 18 has appointed AP Parigi as its group CEO. "To strengthen leadership and businessess at NW18, we are delighted to announce that AP Parigi will join us as the Group CEO – Network 18, effective 29th January 2015. He will be based in Mumbai," said the company in its statement.

Mr Parigi has over 40 years of experience spanning sectors including infrastructure, telecommunications, media and entertainment. He is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, and holds an MBA, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

He served as the Managing Director & CEO of ENIL/Radio Mirchi. Under Parigi’s leadership, brand Radio Mirchi emerged as India’s largest private FM radio network, with a daily listenership of well over 25 million.

Parigi serves an an Independent Director, Times Global Broadcasting Ltd (TIMES NOW) & Zoom Entertainment Network Limited – the television arm of TOI.

Besides being a Director of Times Infotainment Media Limited, Mr Parigi, was the Executive Vice Chairman of Times Innovative Media Limited (Times Out of Home); Times OOH is a leading player and owns the largest out-of-home properties in India. In addition to his responsibilities at TOI, Parigi did oversee the groups businesses in the internet space, specifically related to Times Internet Ltd & Times Business Solutions ltd.

Prior to joining the Times Group he was the Chief Executive Officer of BPL Mobile Communications, Mumbai - a Joint Venture of BPL with France Telecom.

Mr Parigi was also the Managing Director & Group CEO of Eros Meida International Ltd (India). Post his tenure with Eros, he served as advisor to N.E.A., India, an affliate of N.E.A.,USA a USD 13 billion venture/equity enterprise.



Mr Parigi is on the Business Advisory Council of Said Business School, University of Oxford. He is a recipient of several awards including the ‘The William F Glaser’53,’ ‘Rensselaer’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ USA.



Mr Parigi has built customer-facing brands, technologies, businesses and management teams.