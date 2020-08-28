172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|netizens-react-to-fm-nirmala-sitharamans-act-of-god-remark-memes-follow-5768081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netizens react to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ remark, memes follow

An Act of God provision is essentially like a force majeure clause, for events such as floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters that cannot be controlled or foreseen by humans. Generally, such a clause is invoked to wash off or limit liability.

Moneycontrol News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s latest 'Act of God' remark concerning the ongoing economic downturn has provided enough fodder for netizens to have a good laugh and create new memes.

After the 41st GST Council meeting, the Finance Minister told the media that the GST Act did not foresee an 'Act of God', meaning the economic stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

What is an Act of God?

The phrase “Act of God” has found a place in statutes, sitcoms, and even movies. Case in point, Bollywood movie Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The entire movie was centred around this clause. But what does it really entail?

An Act of God provision is essentially like a force majeure clause for events such as floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters that cannot be controlled or foreseen by humans. Generally, such a clause is invoked to wash off or limit liability.

Now let us look at how the netizens reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment:






First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:13 pm

