Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netizens hail Karnataka’s ‘hero’ cop for clearing waterlogged street alone

Several internet users have been tagging Bengaluru City Police in the comment section of the post, urging them to recognise the cop’s deed and reward him for his service

Jagyaseni Biswas

The video of a policeman clearing a waterlogged street in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The clip of the cop going beyond the call of duty to clean the road was first shared by Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 on September 26.

In the video posted on the microblogging platform, the cop can be seen trying to drain the excess water off a road. He can be seen singlehandedly using a spade to move the water into a drain. It was captioned: “Such police are the ideal for our society, they should be salutary.”

Since the video is from Belgaum in Karnataka, several internet users have been tagging Bengaluru City Police in the comment section of the post, urging them to recognise the cop’s deed and reward him for his service.

The 43-second video has been viewed more than 40,000 times already and garnered about 2,500 likes. Among the many who saluted the cop for going the “extra mile” to take care of the area under his jurisdiction, was IPS officer D Roopa.

Close
She retweeted the video and captioned it: “Not a cop’s job. Yet he did it.”

Here's how the rest of the netizens reacted to the inspiring video.






First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #viral video #waterlogging

