Netizens hail Karnataka’s ‘hero’ cop for clearing waterlogged street alone

The video of a policeman clearing a waterlogged street in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The clip of the cop going beyond the call of duty to clean the road was first shared by Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 on September 26.

In the video posted on the microblogging platform, the cop can be seen trying to drain the excess water off a road. He can be seen singlehandedly using a spade to move the water into a drain. It was captioned: “Such police are the ideal for our society, they should be salutary.”

Since the video is from Belgaum in Karnataka, several internet users have been tagging Bengaluru City Police in the comment section of the post, urging them to recognise the cop’s deed and reward him for his service.

The 43-second video has been viewed more than 40,000 times already and garnered about 2,500 likes. Among the many who saluted the cop for going the “extra mile” to take care of the area under his jurisdiction, was IPS officer D Roopa.



Not a cop's job. Yet he did it. Cops come in all hues and colours...good, bad, ugly.

When they go extra mile let's acknowledge. Doesn't mean that people stop questioning them when they go wrong. Both required. https://t.co/qNulsEu6KW

— D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) September 26, 2019



I sincerely SALUTE the cop. Example before everyone

— PRABHU NATH CHOUDHARY (@PRABHUNATHCHOU5) September 27, 2019



Really without the great noble (though it is not their job) service the city come stand still. we salute @blrcitytraffic @blrcitytraffic . No words are enough to appreciate.

— Maa Tujhe Salam (@SalamTuje) September 26, 2019



My boys do all things to ensure your wheels are moving, am at terrible loss when these same boys loose their cool..

— Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 26, 2019



It is not adarsha... It's sad that a policeman has to do the work of the Civic authorities. If police can fine ordinary citizens for not wearing a helmet, why can't they fine the local MLA or rthe corporator for bad roads?

— Thrivikramaa (@thrivikramaa) September 26, 2019



He is a not public servant he is the real hero — Piyush Agrawal (@piyushtajpuria) September 27, 2019

She retweeted the video and captioned it: “Not a cop’s job. Yet he did it.”Here's how the rest of the netizens reacted to the inspiring video.