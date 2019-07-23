Netizens dub Sushma ‘boss lady’ after she gives fitting reply to troll

When Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Mange Ram passed away on July 21, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to pay her condolences.

In her tweet, the former minister paid a hearty tribute to the deceased politician. She hailed his commitment towards the saffron party and upheld the loyalty he showed towards the ruling party at the Centre. Sushma Swaraj also wrote that his demise caused irreparable damage to the BJP.

Her post was soon flooded with comments from people joining in to condole the death of Mange Ram.

However, among the sea of posts commenting on the loss of the party leader, there was one Irfan Khan, who deemed it fit to troll the former minister and deceased Congress veteran Sheila Dixit in the comments.

Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah AmmA :(

— Irfan A Khan (@KhanAIrfan_) July 21, 2019

His snarky tweet in Hindi read: “You too will be missed one day, just like Sheila Dixit.”

Swaraj, known for her ready wit and impressive comebacks on the microblogging site, retorted with the most befitting words ever.



Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad.

I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019



She tweeted: "Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."Netizens just loved her response, which reeked of reserve with the right amount of sarcasm. While some asked her not to pay heed to such trolls, others upheld as the queen of sass when it comes to presence on social media.