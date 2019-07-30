Netflix's mobile-only plan might not be as good as you think, here's why

The success of Netflix in India has given rise to the video-on-demand subscription services in the country. The rise of Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar have posed a significant challenge to the world’s most popular media services provider.

And while Netflix has always offered the best content, pricing has been one of its most significant shortfalls. Take Amazon Prime Video for instance, which allows users to watch content in 4K resolution for Rs 999 a year or 129 per month. Netflix, on the other hand, offers 4K resolution viewing at Rs 799 a month, while a regular single-screen subscription costs Rs 499 a month.

Netflix recently released a mobile-only subscription plan at Rs 200 per month in India, aimed at allowing users to stream content on smartphones and tablets. And while the new mobile-only plan might be more affordable, it may not necessarily be better.

Let us take a look at the various shortcomings of Netflix’s recently launched mobile-only plan.

Resolution limited to Standard Definition

Firstly, the mobile-only plan limits the resolution to standard definition (480p) as opposed to Full HD (1080p) or 4K (2160p). Smartphone displays have picked up in the last couple of years and limiting content to 480p will undoubtedly compromise the viewing experience.

Mobile-only, literally

Netflix’s mobile-only plan is not very flexible, considering you cannot cast videos onto an external screen like a TV. So, viewing content is limited to a small screen, even if there are times when you want to screen content on your TV.

Affordable doesn’t translate to value

While Netflix’s mobile plan is affordable, it doesn’t offer the best value for money. Netflix users opting for the Rs 799 plan can use the service on four screens. This makes the Rs 799 a month plan a far better bargain if you can get three or four friends to offset the cost. If you’re wondering, Netflix doesn’t care about password sharing unless you try to sell an account.

Better alternatives

Lastly, Netflix isn’t the only video-on-demand subscription service available in India. Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video will set you back Rs 299 and Rs 129 per month, respectively. You can also get both of these services for Rs 999 per year. Hotstar lets you watch content in FHD (1080p) resolution, while Amazon Prime Video offers 4K resolution.