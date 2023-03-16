 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is Erotomania, the rare disorder anti-hero Joe Goldberg has in Netflix hit 'You'?

Stella Dey
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

One of the most prominent examples of erotomania in popular culture is the character of Joe Goldberg from the superhit Netflix series "You."

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg who has erotomania in the Netflix hit 'You'. (Image: pennbadgley/Instagram)

Erotomania is a rare and often misunderstood psychiatric disorder characterized by a delusional belief that someone is in love with the affected person. Individuals with erotomania believe that a celebrity, a public figure, or a person of higher status is in love with them, even in the absence of any evidence or interaction between the two parties. The delusion is often accompanied by persistent pursuit, stalking, and harassment of the object of their affection.

One of the most prominent examples of erotomania in popular culture is the character of Joe Goldberg from the superhit Netflix series "You." Joe is a charming and seemingly normal bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with a budding writer Guinevere Beck. He starts stalking her, learning every detail of her life, and even breaking into her apartment to steal personal items. He eventually convinces himself that Beck is in love with him and goes to great lengths to eliminate anyone who stands in the way of their supposed relationship.

Joe's behaviour is a classic example of the delusional nature of erotomania. He is convinced that Beck is sending him signals of her love and is willing to ignore any evidence to the contrary. His obsession is all-consuming, and he becomes willing to do whatever it takes to "protect" their relationship, even if it means harming others.

In later seasons, currently being season 4, Joe is a murderer on the run and it was revealed that he has erotomania although it was obvious in the earlier seasons that the character is troubled, more so for his troubled childhood and his need for affection.