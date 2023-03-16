What is Erotomania, the rare disorder anti-hero Joe Goldberg has in Netflix hit 'You'?

Erotomania is a rare and often misunderstood psychiatric disorder characterized by a delusional belief that someone is in love with the affected person. Individuals with erotomania believe that a celebrity, a public figure, or a person of higher status is in love with them, even in the absence of any evidence or interaction between the two parties. The delusion is often accompanied by persistent pursuit, stalking, and harassment of the object of their affection.

One of the most prominent examples of erotomania in popular culture is the character of Joe Goldberg from the superhit Netflix series "You." Joe is a charming and seemingly normal bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with a budding writer Guinevere Beck. He starts stalking her, learning every detail of her life, and even breaking into her apartment to steal personal items. He eventually convinces himself that Beck is in love with him and goes to great lengths to eliminate anyone who stands in the way of their supposed relationship.

Joe's behaviour is a classic example of the delusional nature of erotomania. He is convinced that Beck is sending him signals of her love and is willing to ignore any evidence to the contrary. His obsession is all-consuming, and he becomes willing to do whatever it takes to "protect" their relationship, even if it means harming others.

In later seasons, currently being season 4, Joe is a murderer on the run and it was revealed that he has erotomania although it was obvious in the earlier seasons that the character is troubled, more so for his troubled childhood and his need for affection.

Penn Badgley, the actor who plays Joe Goldberg, has during every public appearance blasted his character saying he does not endorse his murderous or stalking nature and asked the audience to not root for him. It is important to note that while "You" may be a work of fiction, the portrayal of Joe's behaviour is based on real-life cases of erotomania. The disorder is often associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or other mental health conditions, and can be difficult to diagnose due to the individual's ability to appear rational and lucid in other areas of their life.

Paytm UPI Lite| Lightning-fast payments that never fail Treatment for erotomania usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication to address the underlying mental health condition. However, individuals with the disorder may be resistant to treatment, as they may not believe that they have a problem and may refuse to acknowledge the irrationality of their beliefs. The portrayal of Joe Goldberg's behaviour in "You" serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked obsession and the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. While the disorder is rare, it is important to recognize the signs and seek professional help if you or someone you know is exhibiting delusional beliefs or engaging in obsessive stalking.

