Netflix rolls out Rs 5 per month trial plan for new users in India

OTT service provider Netflix recently announced a new subscription scheme where users can opt for service for as low as Rs 5 for the first trial month. By far the most expensive content streaming platform in the country, the move is expected to make Netflix more accessible to Indian users.

According to a Netflix spokesperson; “This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely.”

It is worth noting that the Rs 5 subscription plan for the first month was previously available for free, but five rupees seems like a great trade-off.

India is an important market for Netflix with the company CEO Reed Hastings announcing a Rs 3,000 crore investment plan for content in the country.

Last year, Netflix announced a Rs 199 subscription plan for mobiles. Other monthly Netflix subscription plans include a Rs 499 basic plan (One Screen, SD resolution only), a Rs 649 standard plan (Two Screens, HD or SD), and a Rs 799 premium plan (Four Screens, 4K UHD, HD or SD).

The Rs 5 plan trial subscription will give users access to Netflix’s entire catalogue of TV shows, movies and documentaries. After the first month, one has to pay the full monthly subscription price depending on what plans you opt for.