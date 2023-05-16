How scammers with a fake Netflix job offer duped Mumbai woman of Rs 3.47 lakh

The victim learnt about the fake job at Netflix from an Instagram page and subsequently transferred lakhs to the swindlers. (Representational)

A job aspirant in Mumbai fell victim to an elaborate scam, thinking she would secure a job at Netflix, losing a staggering sum of Rs 3.47 lakh. The duping took place under the guise of providing her a job opportunity at the popular streaming platform.

The Elaborate Deception

The victim, Mihika Ghiyani, had stumbled upon an Instagram page in April that claimed Netflix was hiring. Excited about the prospect, she contacted the provided number, unwittingly opening the doors to a well-orchestrated fraud. The individual who answered the call introduced himself as Tarun Taneja, the "executive HR" of Netflix, and enticed Ghiyani by offering her a daily salary of Rs 4,500.

Exploiting Ghiyani's trust, Taneja cunningly requested payment for a "cine card" to facilitate the hiring process. Obliging, Ghiyani transferred Rs 849 as instructed. At this point, Taneja redirected her to someone else, who claimed she needed to pay Rs 4,500 as a "security step," ensuring her that the amount would be refunded.

The swindlers meticulously continued their ploy, extracting funds from Ghiyani under various pretexts, while always assuring her of reimbursement. It was only after she had transferred a Rs 3.47 lakh and received no refund that the victim realized she had been duped. The fraudsters promptly vanished, switching off their phones and possibly hiding behind stolen identities.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the culprits in Kandivali’s Samta Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur's response to a scammer offering a job on WhatsApp is viral

The growing threat of online job scams

The case highlights the growing prevalence of online scams targeting unsuspecting job seekers. According to the Cyber Crime Cell under the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police, fraudulent activities, particularly those related to banks and online commerce platforms, have become distressingly common.

Fraudsters, masquerading as bank or platform officials, employ various tactics, including convincing victims to share One-Time Passwords (OTP), update KYC information, or click on malicious links to gain access to their bank accounts.