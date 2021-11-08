Netflix, director Mira Nair get notice from Shia Personal Law Board over A Suitable Boy

A still from Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy'. Image: Netflix

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Mira Nair, Netflix and producers of web series 'A Suitable Boy' over their portrayal of a 'tazia of a 'tazia' (replica of Imam Husain's mausoleum) in one of the episodes.

The notice claims that the makers of the series intentionally hurt millions of people's religious sentiments. Through their notice the Board has demanded that the producers should remove the scene from the web series and issue a public apology.

The objection which has been mentioned in the notice is to episode 4 of Season 1. “…at 43:30 minutes…you have desecrated a “Tazia” when you have shown it falling to the ground. This particular scene has not just hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people (belonging to different religions, faiths, beliefs and walks of life) who consider a “ Tazia” to be the most sacrosanct and keep it at the highest pedestal, but has also invoked religious fervour of sorts amongst them,” reads the notice, reported news agency PTI.

“It is needless to say that any act of yours which is contrary to what has been instructed above would invite initiation of criminal proceedings against you inter-alia under section 295 A Indian Penal Code, besides initiating further suitable action against you, at your risks, costs and consequences throughout,” concludes the notice.

The series by Netflix is directed by Mira Nair and inspired by Vikram Seth's eponymous novel.

With agency inputs.