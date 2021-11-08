MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Netflix, director Mira Nair get notice from Shia Personal Law Board over A Suitable Boy

The notice claims that the makers of the series intentionally hurt millions of people's religious sentiments.

November 08, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
A still from Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy'. Image: Netflix

A still from Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy'. Image: Netflix

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Mira Nair, Netflix and producers of web series 'A Suitable Boy' over their portrayal of a 'tazia of a 'tazia' (replica of Imam Husain's mausoleum) in one of the episodes.

The notice claims that the makers of the series intentionally hurt millions of people's religious sentiments. Through their notice the Board has demanded that the producers should remove the scene from the web series and issue a public apology.

The objection which has been mentioned in the notice is to episode 4 of Season 1. “…at 43:30 minutes…you have desecrated a “Tazia” when you have shown it falling to the ground. This particular scene has not just hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people (belonging to different religions, faiths, beliefs and walks of life) who consider a “ Tazia” to be the most sacrosanct and keep it at the highest pedestal, but has also invoked religious fervour of sorts amongst them,” reads the notice, reported news agency PTI.

“It is needless to say that any act of yours which is contrary to what has been instructed above would invite initiation of criminal proceedings against you inter-alia under section 295 A Indian Penal Code, besides initiating further suitable action against you, at your risks, costs and consequences throughout,” concludes the notice.

The series by Netflix is directed by Mira Nair and inspired by Vikram Seth's eponymous novel.

Close

Related stories

With agency inputs.
Tags: #A Suitable boy #Netflix #Shia Personal Law Board
first published: Nov 8, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.