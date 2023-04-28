English
    'Neither funny nor appropriate': German envoy replies to magazine's cartoon on India

    The cartoon shows an overcrowded Indian train with passengers sitting on top of it holding the tricolour which is overtaking a modern Chinese bullet train running parallel to the train with two drivers inside.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
    German cartoon

    The cartoon published on 'Der Spiegel' magazine. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Rajeev_GoI).

    German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has criticised a cartoon that describes the existing railways system in India.

    The cartoon, which has been published on Der Spiegel, shows an overcrowded Indian train with passengers sitting on top of it holding the tricolour which is overtaking a modern Chinese bullet train running parallel to the train with two drivers inside.

    "In my personal opinion, the cartoon was neither funny nor appropriate. I would like to invite this cartoonist to come on a metro ride with me to Delhi. I think many metros in Germany are not as good as Delhi Metro and same for the train system. He should inquire a little more about India and know how state-of-the-art their railway system is," he told ANI.


    Union Minister for Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology  Rajeev Chandrashekhar responded to the tweet, suggesting that India as an economy had it in them to overtake Germany in a few years.

    Also read: China's infringements along India's border violation of international order: German envoy

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 05:00 pm