CEO of luxury retailer slammed for 'snobbish' remarks on customers

The CEO of luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus said in a recent interview that he plans to focus on his wealthiest customers and biggest spender, and focus less on the rest, amid a slowdown in the sector.

“We are no longer about selling everywhere on the price spectrum,” CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in an interview with Fortune last week.

“Many of us who sell are extremely upset,” a veteran store sales representative told The New York Post. “Not all of our clients spend $27,000 and they aren’t millionaires. Why would he say this and alienate some of our customers, and with such a snobbish tone.”

The CEO’s comments come amid Neiman Marcus’s plan to lay off about 5 per cent of its workforce, or around 500 employees. The company said its Chief Product & Technology Officer Bob Kupbens will depart, while said Ryan Ross, the firm’s president will lead customer insights for the group.

Reacting to van Raemdonck’s remarks on focusing only on its biggest spending customers, another sales representatives claimed a customer who has spent $5,000 at Neiman Marcus over the past year “felt personally insulted” after reading van Raemdonck’s interview.

“What about the future millionaires?” the employee said. “We work so hard to create a welcoming culture at our store for everyone and now we have our CEO excluding some that come in. He’s actually hurting us and our future.”

Moneycontrol News