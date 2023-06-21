Neil DeGrasse Tyson on meeting PM Modi: 'I was delighted...'

PM Modi meets Neil DeGrasse Tyson during his US visit (Image credit: Narendra Modi/YouTube)

American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening. “I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is PM Modi,” he said.

Tyson’s introduction of Modi included a quote from his book ‘Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier’ – “For me the sky is not the limit,” he read, drawing an appreciative “wah” from the Indian prime minister. The quote echoed what Tyson would later say about India – “the potential for what India can accomplish knows no bounds.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his maiden state visit to the US during which he has already met several high-profile personalities, including Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Tesla CEO Elon Musk , author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson said that PM Modi reserved his conversations about space for him and for Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He also praised the prime minister for his focus on science and technology to tackle modern-day challenges.

“So many leaders of the world, I think their priorities may be out of balance going into the 21st century,” Tyson observed. “All the challenges we have in civilization, solutions are going to come from innovation and science and technology, engineering and math, and it’s clear to me that he (Modi) cares about all of this.”

He added that space matters quite a bit to PM Modi and he was delighted to hear about the future space programmes that he has in mind.