Nehru's contributions helped democracy survive: Rahul Gandhi

To observe the 55th death anniversary of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, his great-grandson and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with his mother Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to him on Monday.

Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee were among the tall leaders who joined the Gandhis at Nehru’s memorial Shantivan in Delhi, to offer their tributes.

Upholding Nehru’s contribution to nation building, Rahul Gandhi said Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was instrumental in “building strong, independent, modern institutions” that helped “democracy survive in India for 70 years”.



Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.

On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

He took to Twitter and also spoke on how unlike India, several young democracies denigrated into dictatorships in a very short span of time.

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was the country’s longest-serving prime minister. He was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh.

His birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day in India since he doted on children. Nehru had taken part in many freedom struggles to uproot British rule from the soil of the country. He had also been jailed several times for the same. Nehru remained India’s PM until his death in 1964.

Cutting across party lines, several political leaders paid rich tributes to Nehru, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gehlot was present at Shantivan and tweeted a photograph of Congress leaders paying floral tributes to the political stalwart.

Paid floral tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Pt. #JawaharlalNehru ji at Shantivan in Delhi... #RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/Aj6o2gQw7f— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 27, 2019



Homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2019

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, shared a tweet observing Nehru’s death anniversary.Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Nehru and wrote: “The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous - Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (sic)”.