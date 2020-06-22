App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NEET, JEE Mains 2020: Abhyas app will now have tests in Hindi too

Aspiring Medical and Engineering students can now download the three-hour-long mock test question paper in either English or Hindi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

In a news that would be welcomed by all aspiring Engineering and Medical students who come from the Hindi Medium background, the National Testing Agency has introduced a Hindi test feature on the ‘National Test Abhyas’ application.

Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter on June 21 to announce the addition of the new Hindi test feature on the mobile app that was launched to help students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. He said the decision was taken to incorporate the long-standing demand of several students to include vernacular mock tests.

This means, JEE Main and NEET aspirants can now download the mock tests in either English or Hindi, whichever is suitable for them.

The Abhyas app contains one three-hour-long paper each for JEE Main and NEET aspirants. Students are graded on their performance immediately after taking the test and explanations of the answers are also provided. The artificial intelligence-assisted app -- that is available on Android phones and will be supported by iOS versions soon -- also reveals to each student the amount of time they have spent on each section, etc.

Close
According to the HRD Minister, more than 16.5 lakhs mock Engineering and Medical Entrance exam tests have already been taken on this app. Over 9.56 lakh students have downloaded the Abhyas app so far.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Abhyas application #JEE Mains #National Eligibility cum Entrance Test #national test abhyas #national test agency #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

