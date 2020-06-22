NEET, JEE Mains 2020: Abhyas app will now have tests in Hindi too

In a news that would be welcomed by all aspiring Engineering and Medical students who come from the Hindi Medium background, the National Testing Agency has introduced a Hindi test feature on the ‘National Test Abhyas’ application.



मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter on June 21 to announce the addition of the new Hindi test feature on the mobile app that was launched to help students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. He said the decision was taken to incorporate the long-standing demand of several students to include vernacular mock tests.

This means, JEE Main and NEET aspirants can now download the mock tests in either English or Hindi, whichever is suitable for them.

The Abhyas app contains one three-hour-long paper each for JEE Main and NEET aspirants. Students are graded on their performance immediately after taking the test and explanations of the answers are also provided. The artificial intelligence-assisted app -- that is available on Android phones and will be supported by iOS versions soon -- also reveals to each student the amount of time they have spent on each section, etc.

According to the HRD Minister, more than 16.5 lakhs mock Engineering and Medical Entrance exam tests have already been taken on this app. Over 9.56 lakh students have downloaded the Abhyas app so far.