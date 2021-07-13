NEET 2021: Registrations begin on July 13, Here's how to apply

(Representative image)

The undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 12. The medical entrance exam was earlier scheduled for August 1.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he said.

The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020.

The application process will begin from 5 pm on July 13 through the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan added.



Visit the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

Click on NEET 2021 link on the home page.

Enter the personal details.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the exam fee using credit/debit card or other modes available.

Print or save a copy of the application.

Submit the form.



Here are the steps to apply for the exam:[Inputs from PTI]