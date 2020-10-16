NEET 2020 topper Shoyeb Aftab creates history with 720/720 marks; opens up about his struggles

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website on October 16, and Shoyeb Aftab has topped the entrance exam with a perfect score of 720 on 720.

By scoring full marks, he became the first ever student in the history of NEET exams to do so. The 18-year-old topper from Odisha's Rourkela has landed an All India Rank 1 in NEET 2020.

In an interview with Times Now, Aftab opened up about his financial struggles and how he was not certain if his family could afford coaching classes in Kota.

“My father’s construction business worked and I was able to take admission in Allen’s in Kota. My mother moved from Odisha to Kota with me along with my younger sister to support my dream and ensure that I was able to concentrate on my studies,” he said.

He also revealed his struggle with NEET preparations and said that he used to go to his coaching classes directly from school which usually started at 6 am finished at 7 pm. After which, he used to devote two-to-three hours for self-study.

“I was not happy with the three hours of self-study and would devote the holidays and Sundays for self-study. On those days, I put in 13-14 hours uninterrupted. For my Class 12 boards, I only started to study in the month of January.” he explained.

Aftab who aspires to study in AIIMS New Delhi, said that the credits for his success goes to his mother who stood by him and supported him unconditionally.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 examination this year can check their results on the official website of NTA NEET by visiting ntaneet.nic.in.