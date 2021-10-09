Neeraj Chopra to Sumit Antil: How athletes, Paralympians are cracking endorsement game

Neeraj Chopra in a CRED commercial Image: YouTube/CRED

The Tokyo Olympics is over but the craze for the Indian Olympic stars amid brands is far from over.

From Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu, brands are in talks to close more endorsement deals.

"For Mirabai Chanu we have closed four deals out of which Amway has already announced and the rest are yet to be announced. With RBL, we are doing a two-month campaign. She's back in training so we are focusing on long term deals and digital deals," Rahul Trehan, Vice- President, Talent & PR, IOS Sports & Entertainment, a sports marketing firm, told Moneycontrol.

IOS Sports which manages the portfolio of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, also manages boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

"We have closed three deals (for Borgohain) and we are about to close another three brand deals including one with Shyam Steel which is announced," said Trehan.

Strong brand market for athletes

He added that the market is good for all the athletes.

"There are few brands who have never worked into sports, they are coming forward to associate with athletes. Steel brands who have never signed any sports person before are doing so now," added Trehan.

He further said that for hockey player Manpreet Singh, they have closed a deal with Shyam Steel and few others are in the pipeline. "For Rani Rampal (hockey player), we have closed a deal in the banking and insurance category," he added.

Even JSW Sports, sports arm of the JSW Group, is seeing brand traction for the athletes they manage including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who bagged a gold at Tokyo Olympics and wrestler Bajrang Punia who won a bronze at the games.

"Quite a few conversations are still on. Now that things are settling down in terms of their schedule, we are putting in the last pieces for these conversations. Intent with Neeraj (Chopra) is to get to double-digits (in terms of endorsement deals)," Mustafa Ghouse, CEO JSW Sports.

And for Punia, the company will close four to five brand deals in the next couple of months.

Chopra who bagged a gold at the Tokyo Olympics was on boarded by fintech company CRED and the brand's latest commercial with the athlete became the most talked about ad on social media.

Social media is special

Chopra who has become a social media star recorded over 2.9 million mentions from over 1.4 million authors, making him the most mentioned athlete globally on Instagram during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to a report by research consultancy firm YouGov SPORT. His reach on social and digital media has reached 412 million. And these numbers have combined to take the athlete’s social media valuation to a total of Rs 428 crore, the report added.

This is why Trehan said that social media is making a lot of changes. "People are following, and athletes are proactive in doing social media content. Lovlina, every other day, posts videos/pictures of her training. Athletes also know that social media is important and whenever there is light training they put content on social media."

Love from local brands

In addition, the Olympic stars are also attracting many regional brand deals.

"This time the rate is quite higher (in terms of regional brand deals). Local brands want to use the face of local stars. Now, the break up is 60 percent - national brands and 40 percent is regional," said Trehan.

Para athletes' presence in endorsement space

Along with athletes, Paralympians are also seeing interest from brands. For para athletes, brand deals have been far and few previously but this time around advertisers have taken note of their achievements at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian contingent at the 2020 Paralympic Games won as many as 19 medals.

"Response from the brands in some specific categories is really good. We have six para athletes and we have closed long-term deals in categories like steel, banking and insurance. We are getting queries from sports apparel category as well," said Trehan.

However, some brands are not looking at long term deals. "They are looking at around a six-month deal. Plus, conversions take some time, " he added.

Trehan said that soon we would see para athletes in TV commercials. Para athletes' appearances in TV commercials have been limited so far. But, it looks like things are changing.

"Interest factor is there from digital deals to appearances to endorsements. The bouquet (of athletes) is large this time so lot of brands are evaluating," he added.

Even Ghouse said that they have closed a couple of deals for para athletes which should get announced shortly.

Buzz for Paralympians

Trehan pointed out that viewership for the Tokyo Paralympics plays a key role in getting brands attracted to para athletes.

Eurosport India, which aired Tokyo Paralympics recorded 53 percent growth in their reach and 37 percent increase in the time spent on the back of Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paralympic games also helped the channel scale 60 percent of their total gain in viewership.

"This time, lot of athletes won medals and people know them. So, the buzz was there and that will help us convert more deals for para athletes. When brands are approaching us they have an idea which para athlete they are looking for. Brands are not asking us for profiles of these athletes, they know who they are," said Trehan.