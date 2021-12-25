MARKET NEWS

Need Christmas greetings? Check out our top 15 season's greetings and poems

Spread the Christmas cheer with a thoughtful message to your friends and family. Make a loved one smile by remembering them with a Christmas message.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Need Christmas greetings? We've got you covered.

  1. Wishing you the warmest of Christmas greetings. Sit back and enjoy the carols, fill your belly, love one another and most of all be thankful.
    .

  2. Wishing you and those that you love dearly a very happy Christmas filled with an abundance of health and happiness.
    .

  3. Merry Christmas to a wonderful friend. You are very special to me, and I wish you a very special Christmas, let it be filled with joy and love.
    .

  4. Merry Christmas, I hope this Christmas you have all the blessings which you deserve and that the year to come is prosperous and bright!
    .

  5. Merry Christmas to everyone, It's been a tough year and it's time to enjoy the well deserved festive period! Seasons greetings to everyone I love.pjimage (29).

  6. Greetings of the season and best wishes. I have had a fantastic year and I couldn't have had that without you all.
    .

  7. Greetings of the season to my lovely boss (most of the time). I look forward to working with you in 2022.
    .

  8. Though coming at the end of the year, Christmas is a symbol of birth and a new beginning, it is a time to remember others, gather around us all that we love, put aside problems and face the future with renewed confidence.
    .

  9. To the most wonderful people in my life, a very Merry Christmas with love from my heart.
    .

  10. If every day could be Christmas what a different world it would be
    We would find peace and joy and happiness for all to see
    Our wish for you this Christmas is that
    every day in the New Year is as special as this one.pjimage (30).

  11. With heartfelt love my wish to you,
    For joy and peace be yours so true.
    Goodwill to those with which you meet,
    So you may dash sadness to defeat.
    Upon this Christmas Day,
    May blessings always come your way.
    .

  12. Don't be alarmed if you can't find your Christmas tree,
    It probably decided to hide from thee.
    But don't despair
    You could lose your hair.
    So blessed you are to feel so young,
    I know that your complaint is a slip of the tongue.
    On this day I wish for you,
    That all your blessings will show their true.
    .

  13. Christmas is not just one day
    For those who believe The Way.
    It is for us a daily feast,
    That all who yield do so in peace.
    Warm greetings and love to you this Christmas Day.
    .

  14. May you spread cheer this Christmas year,
    To those who strive but live without cheer.
    We give thanks for all we receive
    So we may share because we believe.
    May God's Blessings be upon you.
    .

  15. Keep Calm and Wait For Santa
Tags: #Christmas #Christmas greetings
first published: Dec 25, 2021 10:23 am

