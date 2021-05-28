MARKET NEWS

NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in drug case

Siddharth Pithani was Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. It was he who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14 last year.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Image - PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 28 arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in its ongoing probe into Bollywood-drugs nexus linked to the actor's death.

"The alleged role of Pithani in the drug case, that emerged post the actor's death, came to light during the NCB's investigation and hence he was arrested," a PTI report quoted an official as saying.

Pithani was Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. It was he who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14 last year.

A team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad.

Last year, various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor were being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Close

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. NCB had filed a chargesheet on March 5, which named 33 accused, including the late actor's girlfriend at the time of his death, Rhea Chakraborty. This chargesheet contained statements of 200 witnesses, and was complied after 6 months of investigation.

With inputs from PTI
