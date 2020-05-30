NBSE Board Exam Results 2020: Nagaland to announce Class 10 and 12 results today; Here's how to check on its website or via SMS

Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release results of Class 10th and 12th on May 30, as per an official notice published by the board.

The NBSE Board exam results 2020 for class 10 and 12 can be checked at nbsenagaland.com

Here's how to check your result for Class 10 or 12 for NBSE Board exams:

First, visit nbsenagaland.com - the official website of Nagaland Education Board

Click HSLC and HSSLC result 2020

On the new page, enter details as asked and click Submit

Your NBSE Board Result 2020 will appear

Here's how to check your NBSE Board exam result 2020 through an SMS

For NBSE Board exam result 2020 for Class 10, type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070.

For NBSE Board exam result 2020 for Class 12, type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070.





