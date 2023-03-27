 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files Rs 100 crore defamation case against ex-wife, brother

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with his former wife.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui accusing his ex wife and his brother of making defamatory and false statements against him. (Image credit: Nawazuddin_S/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife Aaliya alias Zainab Siddiqui and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui accusing them of making defamatory and false statements against him.

The suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla.

The actor, embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with his former wife, requested the Bombay High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him.

He also sought a written apology from his former wife and brother.