Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11 to check Covid preparedness, Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Jhajjar

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill, officials said on Sunday.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill, officials said on Sunday.

In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills.

He had also advised them to review the preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.