National Youth Day 2023: Why is the day celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary?

The National Youth Day is celebrated in India on January 12 every year, which is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the country’s most influential spiritual leaders.

The Centre said the festival is held to provide exposure to youths at a national level and this year’s theme for the four-day programme is “Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat (Developed Youth – Developed India)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali-Dharwad today.

“The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th of January, with the theme being “Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat”, a PIB press release said.

The key aim of the nationwide celebration of the day is also to instill Swami Vivekananda’s teachings to the youth, an education and empowerment crusader who is still revered by people across the world.

Swami Vivekananda was also a social reformer, philosopher, and great thinker. He essayed a key role in introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions celebrate the day with events, debates, competitions or seminars. Local clubs also organise blood donation camps and seminars.