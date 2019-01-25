National Voters' Day: Facebook to remind Indians to register as voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections

On the eve of National Voters’ Day, Facebook said it would send a voter registration reminder to users in India who are eligible to vote. During the first half of 2019, the Lok Sabha elections will be held throughout the country.

The Election Commission (EC) will observe National Voters’ Day in New Delhi and across other six lakh locations that cover over 10-lakh polling stations. Facebook, which has over 200 million active users, has decided to send out reminders to eligible voters today in 13 different languages. The notification would be rolled out in 13 Indian languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, and Oriya.

"As part of our efforts, on National Voters Day on January 25, a voter registration reminder will appear at the top of the News Feed as a reminder service for all the voters," said Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director for India & South Asia.

Don't have voter ID card? Here's how you can apply online

As a part of the program, users will get a reminder with a ‘Register Now’ button, that will redirect them to the National Voters’ Services Portal which will guide them through the registration process.

This is not the first time Facebook has partnered with the government for encouraging the first-time voters to register. The company had tied up with the Election Commission in a special drive to launch the voter registration reminder in 2017.

If you extrapolate the 2011 Census data, about two crore youngsters turn 18 every year. When the 2019 elections come around, there could be, hypothetically, 10 crore first-time voters and not every eligible voter gets registered to the Election Commission. The program could help many first timers to register and cast their vote during the upcoming general assembly elections.