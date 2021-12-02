National Pollution Control Day 2021: Here's how you can reduce pollution even if you skip taking a bus

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2.

Get involved — The first step to understanding how you can help the environment is to recognise what is damaging it. Get involved with your local NGO or community initiatives to get an idea about the small changes that you can make in your life which can have a bigger impact in long term. Local initiatives like collection and recycling of plastic waste, composting of wet waste are good way to start if you are new to the journey of becoming an eco-friendly citizen.

Plastic waste dumped in landfills cause soil pollution, water pollution through leachate, and when burned release toxic fumes and cause air pollution.

Find a guide — Did you know that most DIY ideas which include cutting plastic bottles, old clothes, and even glass, actually causes more harm to the environment than the uncut versions? Social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube have valuable information from experts who bust myths surrounding eco-friendly practices. Communicating with them can also give you fresh ideas which are eco-friendly and do not need major changes in lifestyle.

Support an NGO — If you want to help the environment, but are hard-pressed for time to do your research or make lifestyle changes, you could consider donating to NGOs that focus on eco-friendly works.

Swechha, for example, is an NGO that works to increase green cover in Delhi. The organisation plants 5,000-7,000 trees every year with a survival rate of 90%.

A citizens' initiative, ‘IAmGurgaon’, has taken up the responsibility to make Gurugram a better place to live in. The team of volunteers in collaboration with corporates, and municipal corporation, clean up the waste dumping grounds and give it a green makeover.

Help Delhi Breathe is a non-profit environmental organization that was formed in 2015 to help bring to an end, the air pollution crisis in Delhi, India.